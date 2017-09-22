A Legacy of Spies: John le Carre's latest book will not disappoint his fans

Most readers of John le Carre were disappointed when history forced him to abandon the Cold War and one of its unforgettable warriors, George Smiley. But there was always the hope and the expectation that someday le Carre would return, even as a kind of envoi, to the terrain that he had made memorably his own. It would appear that such a yearning had also been gnawing at the author’s creative guts. He goes back to the Cold War in his new novel and revives many familiar players of that covert war — Control, Bill Haydon, Jim Prideaux, Smiley himself, Alex ...