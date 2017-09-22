A Legacy of Spies: John le Carre's latest book will not disappoint his fans

Most readers of John le Carre were disappointed when history forced him to abandon the Cold War and one of its unforgettable warriors, George Smiley. But there was always the hope and the expectation that someday le Carre would return, even as a kind of envoi, to the terrain that he had made memorably his own. It would appear that such a yearning had also been gnawing at the author’s creative guts. He goes back to the Cold War in his new novel and revives many familiar players of that covert war — Control, Bill Haydon, Jim Prideaux, Smiley himself, Alex ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?