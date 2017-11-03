A misty mountain trek in Nagaland's Dzukou Valley

It’s one of those places I’ve often dreamed about, especially to distract my mind from unpalatable realities such as traffic jams. Perhaps it’s been this way since I discovered that Dzukou Valley inspired one of my favourite authors Vikram Seth’s ecological fable, The Elephant and the Tragopan. Or perhaps my longing for Dzukou has been fuelled over the years by the excellent pork chops at the eponymous Naga restaurant in Delhi. Whatever be the origins of this obsession with the misty valley of flowers on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, I’ve found that ...