A splurge guide for the festive season

In a season of excess, the only way to do it is to overdo it. Avantika Bhuyan curates a list of the best luxe gifts going —from the most delicate jewellery to the classiest classic saris and the most outrageous kitsch 101 gifting ideas > Ornate cufflinks and wallet sets to mini quills and violin writing sets by labels such as Montblanc, Pennline, Hugo Boss and Lapis Bard. Each of the gift sets can be personalised with names and logos. Price: On request Available at: 28 William ...