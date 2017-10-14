A state's complicated relationship with the Taj

Two years after the Kargil war in 2001, India and Pakistan attempted to give peace and tranquillity in the region another chance. On the invitation of then India prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf came to Agra for the first formal talks between the neighbours in years. With the ivory-white marble domes of the Taj Mahal as the backdrop, the two leaders thrashed out vexed bilateral issues and agreed to meet again soon. Later, General Musharraf visited the Taj Mahal along with his wife, Sehba, and posed for customary photographs ...