A Swiss sojourn may start at Alpines but its real charm lies in Interlaken

The setting sun casts a peachy glow on the snow-capped mountains as the lone parasailer soars up for the day’s last sortie. “They say you can see the Jungfrau, Monch and Eiger from up there,” says the old man sitting next to me on a bench in the Hohematte. A lifelong hiking enthusiast, he’s never tried parasailing, he says. “I don’t think I’ve missed much though,” he says. “Perhaps it is because in Interlaken, I feel that heaven is not only above, but all around you.” “He has a point, I muse as I look around me. ...