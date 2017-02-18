A tourist destination like Varanasi is what people in Ayodhya yearn for

In the serpentine lanes of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, the footage of Babri Masjid being demolished plays in a loop on television screens at small curios shops spread all the way up to the outer limits of Ram Lalla temple, the disputed site of Ram Janma Bhoomi. Made into a documentary of sorts complete with background score and commentary titled ‘6 December: Ek Rakt Ranjit Itihas’ loosely meaning ‘December 6: A blood-stained history’ is one of the bestsellers in these parts.

“I sell at least 50 of these CDs daily. Many people come from far for them,” said Arjun Kumar, a twenty-something who owns a small shop in the area. Economics, like everywhere else, plays a major role for the 20,000 plus shop owners, workers, transporters here whose livelihood literally depends on God.

For the 1000 plus shopkeepers in the Hanuman Garhi complex, construction of would mean finally being able to compete with the likes of as an international tourist destination, something which they have been aspiring for years now.

“Ram Mandir would not only benefit us spiritually but financially as well. Even after repeated attempts we have not been able to make an international tourist destination. No foreign tourist comes here, they go to for spiritual tourism, is historically equally rich but we have not been able to capitalise on it,” said Sunil Gupta, a senior member of ‘Modi Sena’. His brother Nand Lal Gupta is the president of the shopkeeper’s association in the area and is helping out the BJP candidate Ved Prakash Gupta in the campaigning, he helpfully adds.

In the two kilometre radius of the Hanuman Garhi area, there are around 1,000 shops of which around 350 sell devotional articles, 200 odd sweetmeat shops and the rest cloth stores and other miscellaneous outlets. No one owns a shop here as the ownership of each and every commercial establishment lies with the four groups (pattis) of sadhus and everyone pays rent ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 4,000 per month to carry on their business.

Till now none of the political parties according to businessmen in the area has done much to turn this place into a tourist destination. Many want Ram Mandir complex to be a meaningful poll agenda than mere theatrics. “Next CM has to do more for this area. Clean it up, promote the place just like they have done with and use the money state and centre have allocated for Ayodhya,” said Kaushal Tripathi, another shopkeeper.

Though a steady stream of people do come here daily, doing business is tough. From problems such as temple timings to fights with police and sadhus; to sanitation issues- all seem to have taken a toll on

“Due to security reasons, the temple is open only for a few hours. People who come a little late are turned back which is a major put off. We have in the past asked for the timings to be increased, but no one listens to us. The other problem is the sanitation, it is dirty and there are no restrooms here, other than people who are truly spiritual no one thinks of coming here. Foreigners who came here write on the internet about the area being dirty which keeps others away,” said Raghuvendra Tiwari, who has had a shop in the area since 2003.

On an average according to Ayodhya’s Municipal Office, around 10,000 people come daily to the temple complex. The number swells to 25,000 on Tuesdays and around 1,50,000 during the four ‘melas’ that happen throughout the year. According to the market association there during these melas a cumulative revenue of Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore is generated daily, however it goes down drastically on normal days.

Even as political shadow boxing over who would be the next Chief Minister of continues, hopes are high around Hanuman Garhi, that Ram Mandir would come up soon and whoever is in power would do right by the people in the area.

However for some is much more than just political affiliations. The 90-something chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, who has been taking care of temple since March of 93’ claims to be apolitical and hopes to see the temple built in his lifetime. “God willing the construction would happen soon. I do not belong to any party. All I want is the construction of the temple,” he said.

Das had recently said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi must get the temple built in his tenure. "Modi must visit Ayodhya, give us a guarantee and announce that that he will get the constructed during his tenure," he had said.