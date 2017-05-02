TRENDING ON BS
A 'wall of heroes' at universities to inculcate nationalism in students

Centre to launch a campaign to put portraits of 21 Param Vir Chakra recipients on univeristy walls

BS Web Team 

Members of AISA and JNUSU shouting slogans during their protest in New Delhi
Members of AISA and JNUSU shouting slogans during their protest in New Delhi

The BJP wants to inculcate patriotism in the students and the Modi government is helping by launching a campaign for it. The Union government has devised a Vidya Veerta Abhiyan (Knowledge and Warrior Campaign) that will involve 100 universities to start with.

Economic Times reports that these universities across the country will get a "Wall of heroes". The wall will have portraits of 21 Param Veer Chakra recipients that will inspire students and encourage patriotism. The campaign was conceived by BJP MP, Tarun Vijay. 

The campaign will be launched today by the HRD minister Prakash Javadekar and minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre today.

"We have reached out to 1,000 universities across the country and everyone has been very supportive. It is a positive campaign to tell the youth of the country about our real heroes, who laid down their lives for us. Nobody is above them," Tarun Vijay told ET. 

"The Wall of Heroes -depicting the portraits of War Warriors decorated with Param Veer Chakra for showing extraordinary courage and bravery to defend Motherland -will inspire the youth and make them feel patriotic." Tarun Vijay said.

"To start with, we will have 100 universities that will launch the campaign and show the way forward."

He called it a "a humble attempt to inculcate patriotism in the students." 

Vice Chancellors from JNU, Delhi University, Jamia Milia Islami, IIT Delhi among others will receive the portraits from the HRD minister at the launch of the program, PTI reports quoting sources.

The 'Wall of heroes' campaign comes after students at JNU were accused of indulging in anti-national, seditious protests in February, 2016. After these incidents, a group of former Army-men had approached the JNU VC and requested him to install portraits of Indian soldiers who have died to instil nationalism among the students.

Tarun Vijay told ET that this campaign was inspired by PM Narendra Modi and its aim was to create respect for real heroes. He said that the choice of walls had been left to the universities.

