A 'wall of heroes' at universities to inculcate nationalism in students

The BJP wants to inculcate patriotism
in the students and the Modi government is helping by launching a campaign for it. The Union government has devised a Vidya Veerta Abhiyan (Knowledge and Warrior Campaign) that will involve 100 universities to start with.
Economic Times reports
that these universities across the country will get a "Wall of heroes". The wall will have portraits of 21 Param Veer Chakra recipients that will inspire students and encourage patriotism.
The campaign was conceived by BJP MP, Tarun Vijay.
The campaign will be launched today by the HRD
minister Prakash Javadekar
and minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre today.
"We have reached out to 1,000 universities across the country and everyone has been very supportive. It is a positive campaign to tell the youth of the country about our real heroes, who laid down their lives for us. Nobody is above them," Tarun Vijay
told ET.
"The Wall of Heroes
-depicting the portraits of War Warriors decorated with Param Veer Chakra for showing extraordinary courage and bravery to defend Motherland -will inspire the youth and make them feel patriotic." Tarun Vijay
said.
"To start with, we will have 100 universities that will launch the campaign and show the way forward."
He called it a "a humble attempt to inculcate patriotism
in the students."
Vice Chancellors from JNU, Delhi University, Jamia Milia Islami, IIT Delhi among others will receive the portraits from the HRD
minister at the launch of the program, PTI reports quoting sources.
The 'Wall of heroes' campaign comes after students at JNU
were accused of indulging in anti-national, seditious protests in February, 2016. After these incidents, a group of former Army-men had approached the JNU
VC and requested him to install portraits of Indian soldiers who have died to instil nationalism
among the students.
Tarun Vijay
told ET that this campaign was inspired by PM Narendra Modi and its aim was to create respect for real heroes. He said that the choice of walls had been left to the universities.
