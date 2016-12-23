TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

External Affairs Ministry launches Twitter Seva

IAF to procure another Boeing C-17 transport aircraft
Business Standard

Aadhaar, e-Aadhaar with DoB will now be accepted as proof for passport

All applicants are mandated by the 1980 Passport Rules to submit their birth certificates as proof

ANI  |  New Delhi 

passport, Aadhaar, identity proof

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday announced that Aadhar or E-aadhar with Date of Birth will now be accepted as a proof as per the new rules for getting a passport.

The MEA has taken a number of steps in the realm of passport policy, to streamline, liberalise and ease the process of issue of passport for the benefit of the citizens of applying for a passport.

As per the extant statutory provisions of the Passport Rules, 1980, all applicants born on or after January 26, 1989, in order to get a passport, had to, hitherto, mandatorily submit the birth certificate as proof.

Applicants seeking passport can now submit their birth certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation. Transfer certificates from schools and matriculation certificates can also be sued as proof.

Apart from that, PAN Card issued by the Income Tax Department and a copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant (only in respect of Government servants) or the Pay Pension Order will also be accepted.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Aadhaar, e-Aadhaar with DoB will now be accepted as proof for passport

All applicants are mandated by the 1980 Passport Rules to submit their birth certificates as proof

All applicants are mandated by the 1980 Passport Rules to submit their birth certificates as proof
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday announced that Aadhar or E-aadhar with Date of Birth will now be accepted as a proof as per the new rules for getting a passport.

The MEA has taken a number of steps in the realm of passport policy, to streamline, liberalise and ease the process of issue of passport for the benefit of the citizens of applying for a passport.

As per the extant statutory provisions of the Passport Rules, 1980, all applicants born on or after January 26, 1989, in order to get a passport, had to, hitherto, mandatorily submit the birth certificate as proof.

Applicants seeking passport can now submit their birth certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation. Transfer certificates from schools and matriculation certificates can also be sued as proof.

Apart from that, PAN Card issued by the Income Tax Department and a copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant (only in respect of Government servants) or the Pay Pension Order will also be accepted.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Aadhaar, e-Aadhaar with DoB will now be accepted as proof for passport

All applicants are mandated by the 1980 Passport Rules to submit their birth certificates as proof

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday announced that Aadhar or E-aadhar with Date of Birth will now be accepted as a proof as per the new rules for getting a passport.

The MEA has taken a number of steps in the realm of passport policy, to streamline, liberalise and ease the process of issue of passport for the benefit of the citizens of applying for a passport.

As per the extant statutory provisions of the Passport Rules, 1980, all applicants born on or after January 26, 1989, in order to get a passport, had to, hitherto, mandatorily submit the birth certificate as proof.

Applicants seeking passport can now submit their birth certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation. Transfer certificates from schools and matriculation certificates can also be sued as proof.

Apart from that, PAN Card issued by the Income Tax Department and a copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant (only in respect of Government servants) or the Pay Pension Order will also be accepted.

image
Business Standard
177 22