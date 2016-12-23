Aadhaar, e-Aadhaar with DoB will now be accepted as proof for passport

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday announced that Aadhar or E-aadhar with Date of Birth will now be accepted as a proof as per the new rules for getting a passport.

The MEA has taken a number of steps in the realm of policy, to streamline, liberalise and ease the process of issue of for the benefit of the citizens of applying for a passport.

As per the extant statutory provisions of the Rules, 1980, all applicants born on or after January 26, 1989, in order to get a passport, had to, hitherto, mandatorily submit the as proof.

Applicants seeking can now submit their birth certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation. Transfer certificates from schools and matriculation certificates can also be sued as proof.

Apart from that, Card issued by the Income Tax Department and a copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant (only in respect of Government servants) or the Pay Pension Order will also be accepted.