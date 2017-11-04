Aadhaar exposes 5 cr ghost accounts, 3.5 cr fake LPG connections: Goyal

-
Aadhaar Exposes 5 Crore Ghost Accounts: Govt, after making Aadhaar mandatory, has captured fake 3.5 cr LPG connections & 1.6 cr ration cards pic.twitter.com/3hblnbh8yo— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 4, 2017
