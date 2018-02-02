Aadhaar is fully safe, data selling report completely false, says Prasad

There has not been a single case of data breach from the Unique Identification Authority of (UIDAI) database, the said on Friday, claiming that a recent report about data being sold was "completely false". Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, of Electronics and asserted that the data was fully safe and secure. ALSO READ: Budget 2018: Aadhaar-like unique ID for firms soon To a question by of on the issue, he claimed that a media report saying that data was available to anyone for a sum of Rs 500 was a case of "misreporting and completely false". "UIDAI, for the purpose of grievance handling, has provided a to state officials, which provide demographic information of the person whose enrolment ID or is provided.

The reported case was a misuse of the said facility," Prasad said. The said the UIDAI had filed a complaint on January 4 with full details of the incident, on which an FIR was registered by the Crime Branch in the cyber cell of against unknown persons under several sections of the Act and the IT Act. The report had said that details of thousands of people could be accessed by paying Rs 500 to a private person.