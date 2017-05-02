Aadhaar mandatory to avoid fake PAN cards, says govt in SC

The government on Tuesday defended in the Supreme Court its decision to make mandatory for issuing of cards, saying it was done to curb the use of fake cards across the country.

Attorney General (AG) told a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan that the programme of had become suspect as it could be faked while is a "secure and robust" system by which the identity of an individual cannot be faked.

The AG said that due to Aadhaar, government has saved over Rs 50,000 crore on the schemes to benefit the poor as well as the pension schemes.

He said that around 10 lakh cards have been cancelled, while out of the 113.7 crore cards issued, no case of duplication has been found by the government.

He also said that was an effective tool to check the menace of terror funding and circulation of

"The idea behind is to make a secure and robust system by which the identity of a person cannot be faked," the Attorney General told the court, which would continue hearing the arguments on Wednesday.

The apex court is hearing three petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 139 AA of the (I-T) Act which was introduced through the latest budget and the 2017.

Section 139AA provides for mandatory quoting of or enrolment ID of application form for filing of returns and making an application for allotment of number with effect from July 1 this year.

Senior counsel Shyam Divan, representing the petitioners, had earlier argued that section 139AA was unconstitutional and was in "direct collision" with the Act.

He had also contended that there was no question of forcing a person to give his consent for and this was an issue which "alters the relationship of Republic of India with its citizens".

The petitioner had also argued that a law-abiding tax payer cannot be forced to give his number while filing returns and this was like an "electronic leash" as government would be able to keep a tab on its citizens.

"Nowhere in the world there is such a biometric system which can track a person 24X7. They (government) are doing it even before the age of consent," he had said during the arguments.

The apex court had earlier put a poser as to why there was no objection from the lawmakers on the government's decision to make mandatory for making cards.

Rohatgi had also clarified that nowhere in section 139AA of I-T Act, was it mentioned that it would be effective with retrospective effect.

The government had earlier told the apex court that fake cards were being used to "divert funds" to shell companies.