Aadhaar not must but desirable for issue of death certificates from Oct 1

After reports of cards being mandatory for registration of death came out, the government on Friday clarified that use of the 12-digit unique identity of an individual is not mandatory. This means that you can indeed die without an Aadhaar, but it might be difficult for your relatives to get a without one.

“It will provide an effective method to prevent identity fraud,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The notification by the Office of the Registrar General, which functions under the home ministry, said an applicant is required to provide number or enrolment ID number (EID) of the deceased and other details as sought in the application for for the purpose of establishing the identity of the deceased. This will be applicable from 1 October, 2017.



However, if the applicant is not aware of the number or EID of the deceased, he or she will be required to provide a certificate that the deceased person did not possess number to the best of his or her knowledge, the notification said. The use of for the applicants of will result in ensuring accuracy of the details provided by the relatives, dependents, acquaintances of the deceased.

The directive would be applicable for the residents of all states except Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya, for which a date would be notified separately.

The Registrar General has directed all states and Union Territories to ensure compliance by the registration authorities concerned and send a confirmation on or before September 1.

The notification also warned that if any false declaration is given by the applicant, it will be treated "as an offence" according to the provisions of the Act and the Registration of Birth and Death Act.

The applicant's number will also be collected along with the number of the spouse or parents of the deceased.

The office of the Registrar General is the central authority to coordinate and unify the activities of chief registrar of birth and death in states and Union Territories.

