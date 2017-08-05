Aadhaar now mandatory for death certificates

-
The production of Aadhaar number will also help in recording the identity of the deceased person. Further, it will obviate the need for producing multiple documents to prove the identity of the deceased person.
The Registrar General has directed all states and Union Territories to ensure compliance by the registration authorities concerned and send a confirmation on or before September 1.
The notification also warned that if any false declaration is given by the applicant, it will be treated "as an offence" according to the provisions of the Aadhaar Act and the Registration of Birth and Death Act.
The applicant's Aadhaar number will also be collected along with the Aadhaar number of the spouse or parents of the deceased.
The office of the Registrar General is the central authority to coordinate and unify the activities of chief registrar of birth and death in states and Union Territories.
