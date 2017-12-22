Aadhaar required for availing oneself of food under nutrition mission

registration is required for children availing food under the centrally-sponsored Nutrition Mission, the was informed today.



said the use of as an identity document for delivery of services or benefits or subsidies simplifies the government delivery processes.



He said it brings in transparency and efficiency and enables beneficiaries to get their entitlements directly in a convenient and seamless manner." obviates the need for producing multiple documents to prove one's identity. would be unique identity of the beneficiaries," he said during Question Hour.The minister, however, said the beneficiaries' not possessing card would be assisted by the field functionaries to obtainUntil such time, they would be provided the services on the basis of an alternative identification document, he said.This would help in individual and Aadhaar-based tracking of children for nutritional outcomes and would also aid in area-based tracking of under-nutrition status in the country, he said.The government has recently approved the Nutrition Mission to address the problem of malnutrition in the country at a total cost of Rs 9,046.17 crore for a period of three years from 2017-18 to 2019-20.The salient features of the mission include ensuring convergence with various programmes, incentivising states and union territories for achieving targeted goals, information and communication technology enabled real-time monitoring (ICT-RTM) of ICDS, evaluation by NITI Aayog, setting up of nutrition resource centre at level and state nutrition resource centre in each state and union territory.Replying to another question, Kumar said there was no survey to identify the fake registration of children in centres.