Aadhaar: UIDAI dismisses security breach claims as irresponsible

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has termed French security researcher Elliot Alderson’s claims as irresponsible for questioning the system. The researcher had claimed gaining access to details of 20,000 cards by simply searching on the internet. sent out 11 tweets, regarding safety and security of the system. One of these said people were advised not to confuse with such reports, which were far from the truth and intended to spread misinformation on a robust identity system. Alderson on March 10 tweeted, “I will play a game tonight: How many # card I can found in 3 hours? Note: All the cards must be available publicly.” “In less than 3 hours, I found more than 20,000 cards available publicly on the web. Repeat after me: # is secure, # is secure...,” one of the tweets by Alderson said. said was like any other identity document and therefore, never to be treated as a confidential document. If anybody publishes someone’s personal information such as card, passport, mobile number, bank account number or photograph without authorisation, he can be sued for civil damages by the person whose privacy right is infringed.

The security of has been questioned on various instances. A few months ago, reports emerged about a few people selling data for a fee. The Authority, however, maintained there had not been any breach of the biometric database, which remained totally secure, with the highest encryption. Mere display of demographic information could not be misused without biometrics, had said.