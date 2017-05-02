Aadhar mandatory: SC to hear plea challenging govt's decision

-
The Supreme Court will continue the hearing on Tuesday over the petition challenging the government's decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for Permanent Account Number (PAN) and also for filing returns.
Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi is likely to argue before the apex court division bench, headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri.
The AG, top law officer representing the Central government, will argue on the issue of Aadhar on the point of Section 139AA, inserted in the Income Tax Act under the Finance Act, 2017.
Earlier, the apex court had rapped the government for making Aadhaar compulsory for filing income tax returns.
It referred to its order in 2015 when the apex court had made the Aadhaar optional.
Referring to this, the court said, "How can you make Aadhaar card mandatory when we have passed an order to make it optional?"
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that mandatory Aadhaar was the only way to check black money.
The court earlier on March 27 specified that Aadhaar card should not be made mandatory for availing governmental schemes.
In a violation of the apex court's order, the Centre introduced last-minute amendments to the Finance Bill 2017, making Aadhaar mandatory for filing taxes.
