Aaditya Thackeray's car hit by another vehicle

The 26-year-old son of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray tweeted about the mishap

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's car was hit by a speeding vehicle near his residence in suburban Bandra but he is safe.



The 26-year-old son of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray tweeted about the mishap, and said he was safe.



The Thackerays reside at 'Matoshree' bungalow in Kalanagar area of Bandra, an upscale suburb.



"Tweeps, thank you for your concern and calls. I met with an accident being hit by a speeding car that jumped a signal at Kalanagar junction," Aaditya posted on twitter.



"Everyone is safe and sound. The car that jumped the signal is fine too. Thank you for the prayers and good wishes that keep us safe," he said in another post on the social networking site.

Press Trust of India