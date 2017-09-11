Aamby Valley auction to go ahead as SC rejects Sahara's plea for more time

The today rejected Subrata Roy's plea for more time to deposit remaining Rs 966.80 cr out of Rs 1,500 cr by November 11 in Sebi- Sahara account.

It turned down Sahara Group’s requests to give a two-month extension for payment of money, which was due last week.

“We direct without any hesitation that the auction shall be held as per the direction given by this Court and the Official Liquidator is permitted to carry out the auction as per procedure,” the bench of chief justice Dipak Misra, Ranjan Gogoi and A K Sikri said in an order.

It appointed the Registrar General of the High Court of Bombay as an observer “to remain personally present to over see the physical auction at the auction venue at Mumbai”.

The bench said: “We are of the convinced opinion that grant of further time to the respondent-contemnor and entertaining post-dated cheques which are dated 11th November, 2017, would tantamount to travesty of justice and extending unwarranted sympathy to a person who is indubitably an abuser of the process of law. He, who thinks or for that matter harbours the notion that he can play with law, is under wrong impression. To quote a phrase from Chief Justice Marshal, 'it is not a laboratory where children come to play'.

"We are constrained to state that the respondent-contemnor in his own way has treated this Court as a laboratory and has made a maladroit effort to play, possibly thinking that he can survive on the ventilator as long as he can. He would have been well advised that a person who goes on a ventilator may not survive for long and, in any case, a time would come when he has to be comatosed

"Here comatose takes place as regards the ambitious effort made by the respondent-contemnor.”

The court further added that “The interim order passed on the earlier occasion as regards to the respondent-contemnor shall remain in force.”

The apex court permitted official liquidator to go ahead with the scheduled auction of Sahara's Rs 37,000-crore luxury township Aamby Valley project.