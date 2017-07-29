Aamir Khan urges fans to help flood victims in Assam, Gujarat

Bollywood actor has asked his and followers on to help flood-stricken states of and by contributing to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.



The 52-year-old star today shared a video message on Twitter urging everyone to come together to support those affected



"Some areas of and are terribly affected by People are facing a tough time. Many have lost their lives. We are helpless in front of nature, but can surely do something for our brothers and sisters."Let us come together and help the people in and Let us contribute to the Chief Minister Relief Fund of both the states," Aamir said.In Assam, as many as 79 people have lost their lives in the devastating floods, till yesterday.According to the figures of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gujarat, 72 people have drowned in the state this monsoon. Till July 26, 123 people had died in the state due to rain-related incidents.

