AAP, BJP blame each other for huge drop in Delhi Metro ridership

The and the today blamed each other for the Metro fare hike while the held both the Centre and the state responsible for it, after an RTI query revealed that the public transporter lost over three lakh commuters a day due to the fare increase.



Chief Minister Kejriwal said that the fare hike has not benefited anyone as people switched to other modes of public transport.



"That many passengers have taken to other means of transport, thus increasing pollution and congestion on roads. Metro fare hike has not benefited anyone," he tweeted.Blaming the BJP-led Centre, (AAP) convener Gopal Rai said that the metro fares were hiked "adamantly" despite opposition by the party.The AAP, led by Kejriwal and his ministers, had vociferously opposed the hike.Last month, Kejriwal had called metro fare hike "anti- people".too hit out at the Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the fare hike and held the Kejriwal responsible for it."We had been saying that Metro should think over the hike. It is a public transporter whose basic goal is to make the roads less crowded by providing mass transit."However, the Kejriwal cannot escape the blame for fare hike as it is also a stakeholder in Metro," said party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.The ruled-Centre had strongly supported the fare hike, with Urban Development minister Hardeep Puri justifying it by saying that Metro will turn into loss-making Transport Corporation (DTC).president Ajay Maken blamed the and the Centre for the fare hike and loss of commuters by the metro rail."The fare hike results in a daily drop of 3 lakh passengers. Both Centre and are responsible," Maken said in a tweet.On October 10, the DMRC effected the fare hike, leading to a rise of around Rs 10 for nearly every distance slab. This came barely five months of another hike of up to 100 per cent.According to the RTI query by a PTI correspondent, the metro's daily average ridership came down to 24.2 lakh in October from 27.4 lakh in September, a fall of around 11 per cent.