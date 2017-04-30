AAP does a Yogi: Delhi cancels holidays marking birth, death anniversaries

Taking a cue from its counterpart, the government on Friday announced the cancellation of marking the birth or death anniversaries of eminent personalities.

The (AAP) government's move came three days after the Bharatiya Janata Party government in cancelled 15 holidays in a calendar year. However, the government did not specify the number of holidays it was curtailing.

"The government will also cancel the holidays on birth or death anniversaries of eminent personalities. I have given instruction to the chief secretary in this direction," Deputy Chief Minister said in a tweet.

"The government has started a good initiative. And we should be open to learning from our counterparts in other states," he said in another post on the micro-blogging site.