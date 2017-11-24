AAP leader wants to seek EC probe in EVM malfunctioning in UP

leader Atishi Marlena has demanded that the Commission conduct a thorough probe into allegations that electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the civic body polls were casting votes only for the at several places.



Marlena on Thursday told reporters that cases of malfunctioning were also reported during polls in Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.



The one thing common in all cases was that the vote went to the no matter which button was pressed, she claimed."These cases should be thoroughly investigated by the Commission," she said.The AAP, which is contesting the UP civic body polls, has demanded that ballot papers be used in the elections.The party has in the past too raised doubts over the functioning of EVMs.