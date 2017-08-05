AAP MLA in judicial custody for repeated non-appearance in defacement case

MLA Surender 'Commando' was taken into judicial custody on Saturday for his repeated non-appearance in a case related to defacement of public property in 2014.



Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashu Garg ordered Commando's custody when he appeared before the



He had not responded on the last few occasions despite the court's directions.The case relates to defacement of public property in Naraina area in south west Delhi, allegedly by putting up posters and hoardings.