TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

If man doesn't care for nature; it hits back as climate change: PM Modi
Business Standard

AAP MLA in judicial custody for repeated non-appearance in defacement case

He had not responded on the last few occasions despite the court's directions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AAP, ARVIND kejriwal, mcd result

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Surender 'Commando' was taken into judicial custody on Saturday for his repeated non-appearance in a case related to defacement of public property in 2014.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashu Garg ordered Commando's custody when he appeared before the court.


He had not responded on the last few occasions despite the court's directions.

The case relates to defacement of public property in Naraina area in south west Delhi, allegedly by putting up posters and hoardings.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements