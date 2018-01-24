AAP MLAs' disqualification: Delhi HC restrains EC from announcing by-polls

-
ALSO READOffice of profit case: Prez Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs AAP MLA row: Party ready to go to 'people's court' & top 10 developments Office of profit case: AAP seeks Prez's intervention; BJP, Cong smell blood Office of profit case: No interim relief for AAP MLAs, HC seeks EC's stand Election Commission disqualifies 20 AAP MLAs for holding 'office of profit'
-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Centre's notification disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs for holding an office of profit but restrained the Election Commission from taking any "precipitate measures" like announcing the dates for by-polls till January 29. Justice Vibhu Bakhru sought response of the poll panel, the Centre on AAP MLAs pleas challenging their disqualification for holding office of profit. The high court summoned the entire records pertaining to the proceedings leading to the recommendation of the Election Commission for 20 MLAs' disqualification which received the President's assent on January 20.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU