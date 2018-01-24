JUST IN
AAP MLAs' disqualification: Delhi HC restrains EC from announcing by-polls

HC restrained Election Commission from taking any 'precipitate measures' like announcing dates for by-polls till January 29

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Centre's notification disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs for holding an office of profit but restrained the Election Commission from taking any "precipitate measures" like announcing the dates for by-polls till January 29. Justice Vibhu Bakhru sought response of the poll panel, the Centre on AAP MLAs pleas challenging their disqualification for holding office of profit. The high court summoned the entire records pertaining to the proceedings leading to the recommendation of the Election Commission for 20 MLAs' disqualification which received the President's assent on January 20.

Wed, January 24 2018. 16:45 IST

