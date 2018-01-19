JUST IN
AAP MLAs move Delhi HC against EC recommendation to disqualify them

AAP MLAs' petition mentioned before a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal, to be heard today itself

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

AAP denies allegations against it have dented its popular appeal, but fears a serious attempt to malign its brand image

The AAP MLAs today moved the Delhi High Court against the Election Commission's (EC) recommendation to the President to disqualify 20 of them for allegedly holding offices of profit. The pleas by seven MLAs was mentioned before a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal for urgent hearing, which was listed for today itself. The petition before the Election Commission was filed by one Prashant Patel against 21 MLAs who were appointed as parliamentary secretaries by the AAP government in Delhi. Subsequently, the proceedings were dropped against Jarnail Singh after he resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest the Punjab Assembly polls. Earlier in the day, the EC had recommended to the President the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding offices of profit. In its opinion sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, the EC said by being parliamentary secretaries, they held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as MLAs of the Delhi Assembly.

First Published: Fri, January 19 2018. 16:53 IST

