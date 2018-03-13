AAP MLAs quizzed for long hours in Delhi chief secretary assault case

The Police questioned MLA for nearly five hours on Monday in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary even as another legislator Sanjeev Jha has been called for questioning on Tuesday. Dutt was summoned for questioning last week but he could not turn up since he was in Bangalore. The Ambedkar Nagar MLA arrived at the Civil Lines police station at around 4 pm and was questioned till 9 pm, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Kumar Singh said. The officer also said they have called Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha for questioning on Tuesday.

He was sent a notice on Sunday. The role of both the MLAs in the case is under investigation as they were present at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, when the alleged assault took place on the night of February 19. Last week MLAs Nitin Tyagi and Praveen Kumar were questioned in the matter. legislator Rajesh Rishi has also been questioned. Eleven MLAs, apart from Kejriwal, his adviser V K Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were present during the meeting when Prakash was allegedly attacked. On February 23, a police team examined the CCTV surveillance system installed at the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disc; the forensic report is still awaited. Two other MLAs - Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal - were arrested in the case. Jain was also questioned in connection with the case. The alleged assault on the chief secretary has triggered a bitter tussle between the government and its bureaucracy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)