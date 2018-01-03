AAP picks Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta, N D Gupta as RS nominees; no Vishwas

The Party today nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta as its nominees.



While Singh has been associated with the party since its inception, Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based and N D Gupta a



The decision was taken at Kejriwal's residence in a meeting attended by around 56 partyThe party's highest decision-making body, the (PAC), soon after and formally approved the decision."Sushil Gupta has made big contributions in the education and health sectors in and He provides free education to 15,000 children." is the former of the (Institute of of India)," Deputy told reporters.Elections to three seats from would be held on January 16. The AAP, which enjoys a brute majority in the 70-member Assembly, is set to win all three seats.

Disgruntled leader said he has been "punished" for speaking the truth after he was denied a nomination.



Kumar Vishwas, who was angling for a RS slot, did not attend the PAC meeting though he is a member of the PAC.



Expressing his dissatisfaction he said, "For the last one-and-a-half years, be it the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) or my elder brother Kejriwal's decision on issues like surgical strike, taking a soft stand on terrorists, his silence on ticket distribution and JNU... whatever truth I spoke, I have been punished today," Vishwas told the media here.

#WATCH: Kumar Vishwas talks to the media after announcement of AAP's Rajya Sabha nominees, says, 'In the form of punishment, I have been given an award for speaking the truth.' pic.twitter.com/xGoxpKvXZg — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Vishwas spoke derisively about Gupta.

"I congratulate Gupta for working with for the last 40 years, with Kejriwal for 12 years, with party workers for seven years and for party legislators for the last five years."

Clearly blaming Kejriwal for the decision not to nominate him, he said nothing happens in the party without Kejriwal's consent. "It is impossible for anyone to survive in the party by speaking against you," he added.