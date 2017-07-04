'Aapka swagat hai mere dost': Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes Modi to Israel

'Shalom', says PM Modi in return

Prime Minister today arrived in on a historic visit, the first by an Indian premier to the Jewish state, during which he will have in- depth talks with his counterpart on issues of mutual and global concerns like and security.



In a break from protocol, Netanyahu received Modi at the Ben-Gurion International Airport here.



Modi, who was given a red carpet welcome, hugged Netanyahu after descending from the special aircraft.



"My friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcome to Israel," Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook account.



"Shalom", says PM Modi in return and goes on to say that this is indeed a groundbreaking visit from a PM of India. He also said that his visit would build a progressive partnership on economic ties and



The anthem of both the countries were played by the militray band and the two leaders stood side by side. All senior Israeli ministers were at the airport.



The Israeli prime minister will accompany Modi closely throughout his three-day trip - a gesture customarily reserved for US presidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Press Trust of India