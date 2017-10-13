Aarushi murder case: Dasna jail authorities yet to get HC order on Talwars

Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, acquitted in the murders of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, would walk free from the Dasna jail near Delhi after the prison authorities receive the order, the jailer said on Friday.



The Talwars have been lodged in Dasna jail since November 2013 in connection with the twin murders.



"We have not received the court order as yet. We will release them once we get it," Dasna Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Maurya told reporters here. He said there were two methods to complete the process of releasing a prisoner from jail."Either the sends its order copy directly to jail authorities or it is sent through the CBI court concerned which awarded them life sentence," he said.The had yesterday acquitted the Talwars in the case, saying neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty.The verdict ends, at least for now, the nine-year ordeal of the Noida couple who were sentenced to life by a Ghaziabad CBI court on November 28, 2013 for the double murders that not only transfixed but also shook the nation with its element of filicide.With the acquittal, the central question in the bizarre mystery resurfaces - who killed the 14-year-old girl and the 45-year-old man."There is a strong possibility that (the) incident was caused by some outsider," a bench comprising justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra had said, upholding the Talwars' appeal against the CBI court verdict.

