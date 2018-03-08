Aarushi murder case: CBI moves SC, challenges Talwar couple's acquittal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday moved to the Supreme Court challenging Rajesh and Nupur Talwar's acquittal in their daughter

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, the parents of Aarushi, were released from jail in October last year after the Allahabad High Court acquitted them of charges of their daughter's murder due to lack of evidence..

A special CBI Judge, S. Lal, had earlier held Rajesh and guilty of conspiracy and murder of Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

On May 16, 2008, Aarushi was found murdered at her residence in Noida- with her throat slit.

It was initially suspected that house help Hemraj had killed Aarushi. However, the case took a shocking turn when Hemraj's body was recovered two days later from the terrace of the same flat.

The police then began to suspect the Talwars and said Rajesh had murdered the two after finding them in an "objectionable" position.