The on Thursday acquitted Nupur and in the infamous 2008 double murder case.

The court declared the Talwars innocent in the case. "Aarushi's parents did not kill her," the court said. The couple had been awarded life sentence by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction.

A division Bench of the high court comprising justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra had reserved its judgement on September 7 on the appeal filed by the dentist couple, fixing October 12 as the date for the verdict.

Here is a timeline of events in the double murder case since 2008 leading up to the verdict:

2008

May 16: Aarushi Talwar, 14, daughter of a dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur, is found dead with her throat slit in her bedroom at their Noida home. The family’s missing domestic help, Hemraj, becomes the prime suspect.

May 17: is found dead on the terrace of the Talwars’ flat. The door of the terrace is found to be locked from inside.

May 18: Noida police’s preliminary investigation suggests the murders were conducted with surgical precision. An inside job is suspected.

May 23: Investigating agencies suspect a case of honour killing. is arrested for the double murder.

May 31: The Noida Police hands over the case to CBI.

June 13: Rajesh Talwar's compounder Krishna is arrested. The domestic help of Rajesh Talwar’s friend and his neighbours are called for questioning.

June 20: CBI conducts Lie detection test on

July 12: Ghaziabad court gives bail to after CBI fails to provide evidence. CBI calls it a “blind case”.

2009

September: Forensic reports show most of the evidence taken from the crime scene were tampered with.

2010

January 5: CBI seeks the court’s permission for a narco test on the Talwar couple.

February: Rajesh and undergo narco-analysis test between February 15 and 20

December 29: CBI files a closure report citing “insufficient evidence.” remains prime suspects, but there is not enough evidence against him.

2011

January 25: is attacked by one Utsav Sharma in the Ghaziabad court premises, suffers grievous injuries.

February 9: Ghaziabad court rejects CBI’s closure report. Court summons Rajesh and to face charges of murders.

February 21: The Talwar couple approaches the for quashing of trial court summons.

February 28: Special CBI court issues warrants against Rajesh and for not being present in the court.

March 18: The Allahabad HC dismisses the Talwars’ plea to quash the summons.

March 19: The couple approaches the Supreme Court.

2012

January: The Supreme Court dismisses Talwars’ plea and allows the trial to proceed. SC allows the bail granted by the lower court to

March: CBI argues in court for the cancellation of Rajesh Talwar’s bail.

2013

October: Final arguments begin in the court of Special Judge S Lal

November: CBI court convicts Rajesh and in the double-murder case.

2014

January: The couple moves the against life sentence ordered by the CBI court.

2017

January: The reserves its judgment in the plea challenging the couple’s conviction by CBI court in 2013.

In May 2008, 14-year-old Aarushi had been found dead inside her bedroom at the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body had been recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.