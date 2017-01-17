Aastha Circuit: Railways is starting the first pilgrim train for Northeast

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will launch an all-inclusive 'Aastha Circuit Tourist Train' from Guwahati, an official said on Monday.

The proposed train would take travellers to a mix of popular pilgrimage destinations across the eastern part of the country at affordable rates, a release said here.

It is in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on removing isolation of northeast areas of the country through pro-active 'Act East Policy', the release said.

"For the first time, this type of special dedicated tourist train is being originated from NF Railway. This is a very unique concept where a dedicated tourist train will be originating from Guwahati," it said.

The train would take tourists to various religious destinations, covering Gangasagar, Sri Swamy Narayan Temple, Kalighat, Birla Temple, Sri Jagannath Temple, Konark Temple and Lingaraj Temple.



The duration of the tour from and back is six nights and seven days, at a very nominal cost of Rs 850 per person per day barring taxes.

"The per person cost for the entire trip is Rs 6,161.00 (all inclusive). The trip will start from on 17.02.2017 and would end at on 23.02.2017," the release added.

The train would have various boarding stations including Kamakhya, Alipur Duar, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda, New Farakka, Pakur, Rampurhat and Bolpur.

Tourists who intend to avail the services may book the same online from www.irctctourism.com or through registered e-ticket agents or from any office of the IRCTC.