Ab Ki Baar, Trump will welcome Modi in Hindi

Big question: Will Modi raise the H1-B issue? Bigger question: Will Donald duck or will he oblige?

knows how to sell American diplomacy. The US President, who quietly claimed credit for getting the Saudis to go against Qatar, now seeks to extend use his negotiating skills on visiting Indian Prime Minister



According to an Ndtv.com report, Trump is even ready to impress his Indian guest with his less-than-rudimentary knowledge of Hindi, so don't be surprised if the present incumbent delivers a nice loud 'Namaste' when he meets Modi.



Trump has already been known to 'be inspired by' the popular catchphrase of the 2014 general elections in India: Ab ki baar, Modi Sarkar, fashioning it into Ab Ki baar, Trump Sarkar, in a bid to reach out to the Indian diaspora in the 2016 US Presidential polls.



And if media reports are to be believed, the billionaire Prez will actually be greeting the Prime Minister with 'Trump Sarkar welcomes Modi Sarkar'. Savvy, that.



Both Washington and New Delhi have left no stone unturned to make Modi's first visit to the under the Trump administration something to write home about. The US President has apparently briefed in detail on Indo-US relations, especially defence ties.



Namit Gupta