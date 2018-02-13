Abu Dhabi's oil firm to help fill India's strategic reserve, says Pradhan

Oil Company (ADNOC) will send three large ships carrying crude oil beginning April to fill half of the 1.5 million tonne India has built at Oil Minister said ADNOC last week signed an agreement to use half of the built at as part of emergency stockpile. ADNOC had indicated its for the next two months are booked and it would start filling the storage it had taken from April, he said. It would take three (VLCCs) to fill 5.86 million barrels or 0.75 million tonnes of space it has taken in The storage would be filled by May, he said. ADNOC had last year given up its crude storage lease in and instead agreed to store oil at to establish ground presence in the world’s third largest oil consuming nation. Of the crude stored, a part would be used for commercial purposes by ADNOC, while a major part would be purely for strategic purposes. has built around 39 million barrels (5.33 million tonnes) of strategic crude at three locations — Padur and on the western coast and Visakhapatnam on the eastern coast. The oil stored in the underground rock caverns at the three locations are to be used in an emergency. “India currently has storages that can meet requirement for 66 days. The strategic storages can meet requirement of 10 more days,” Pradhan said.

The Visakhapatnam facility can meet two and half days need while can meet 2.8 days requirement. Padur can meet 4.7 days requirement, he said.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) at Mangalore consists of two compartments with a total storage capacity of 1.5 million tonnes (11 million barrels), he said.

While one compartment has been filled with crude oil through funds made available by the government, the other compartment will be filled by crude supplied by ADNOC, he said.

India imports over 80 per cent of its crude oil needs, out of which about 8 per cent is supplied by the UAE.

ADNOC hired the Mangalore storage just as it ended a contract to store 6 million barrels of crude oil at Korea Oil Corp's Yeosu facility in the country's southwest coast.

had first right over the oil in the event of a supply emergency.

While the Vishakhapatnam storage of ISPRL has a capacity of 1.33 million tonnes (9.77 million barrels) of crude oil, Padur can stock 2.5 million tonnes (18.37 million barrels).