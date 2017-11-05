Abu Dhabi sees 10% rise in Indian visitors, is hard-selling to woo tourists

is looking at a 10 per cent growth in the number of Indian visitors to the capital city in 2017 as it undertakes various initiatives to hard sell itself as a preferred destination.



had received 3,36,024 visitors from in 2016, Department of Culture and Tourism said.



"We are expecting 10 per cent growth year on year in the number of visitors from in 2017," Department of Culture and Tourism Country Manager Bejan Dinshaw told PTI.currently is the second largest source market for Abu Dhabi, he added.On the initiatives taken by the department, Dinshaw said: "Over the last four years we have a build up a lot of destination awareness. Earlier people were not aware of the kind of diverse offerings the destination has."The proximity of is also an important factor, he added."We also have consumer initiatives such as ' Week' that we are having in Moreover, we work with trade partners," Dinshaw said.The average stay of Indian visitors is 2.8 nights per visit, he added.The department is also planning to target tier II and tier III cities for promoting as a destination."It is our intention next year to go to tier II and tier III cities as the purchasing power are phenomenal in these cities," Dinshaw said.