Abu Salem 2002 extortion case: Delhi court to hear final arguments today

Delhi's will on Tuesday hear the final arguments in a case against gangster in 2002 Delhi extortion case.

Last month, the court had issued fresh production warrant against the gangster.

On January 16, Salem claimed that the prosecution did not have enough evidence against him in the case.

Through his lawyer, the gangster also claimed that his trial in the case violated an order by which he was extradited to India from Portugal in 2005.

Salem is facing trial for allegedly demanding Rs 50 million as protection money from Delhi businessman Ashok Gupta in 2002.

He has already been granted bail regarding the case; however, he continues to be in jail in various other cases, including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.