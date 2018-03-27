JUST IN
Abu Salem 2002 extortion case: Delhi court to hear final arguments today

Last month, the court had issued fresh production warrant against the gangster

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Abu Salem
A file photo of extradited gangster Abu Salem who was convicted by a special TADA court in 1993 Mumbai
blasts case, in Mumbai.

Delhi's Patiala Court will on Tuesday hear the final arguments in a case against gangster Abu Salem in 2002 Delhi extortion case.

Last month, the court had issued fresh production warrant against the gangster.

On January 16, Salem claimed that the prosecution did not have enough evidence against him in the case.

Through his lawyer, the gangster also claimed that his trial in the case violated an order by which he was extradited to India from Portugal in 2005.

Salem is facing trial for allegedly demanding Rs 50 million as protection money from Delhi businessman Ashok Gupta in 2002.

He has already been granted bail regarding the case; however, he continues to be in jail in various other cases, including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.
First Published: Tue, March 27 2018. 08:22 IST

