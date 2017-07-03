AC on Delhi-bound AI flight malfunctions, passengers use papers as fan

-
The air conditioning system of a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bagdogra on Sunday malfunctioned, leading to protests from the passengers.
The flight, AI-880, had 168 passengers and made a safe landing in New Delhi.
An Air India spokesperson said the passengers complained of malfunctioning of the air conditioning system in the flight and they also protested.
The flight took off around 6 pm from Bagdogra airport and reached New Delhi on time, the spokesperson said.
Some people took to Twitter to complain about the air conditioning problem in the flight.
