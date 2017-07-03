AC on Delhi-bound AI flight malfunctions, passengers use papers as fan

The flight took off around 6 pm from Bagdogra and reached New Delhi on time, an AI spokesperson said

The flight took off around 6 pm from Bagdogra and reached New Delhi on time, an AI spokesperson said

The air conditioning system of a Delhi-bound flight from Bagdogra on Sunday malfunctioned, leading to protests from the passengers.



The flight, AI-880, had 168 passengers and made a safe landing in New



An spokesperson said the passengers complained of malfunctioning of the air conditioning system in the flight and they also protested.



The flight took off around 6 pm from Bagdogra airport and reached New on time, the spokesperson said.



Some people took to Twitter to complain about the air conditioning problem in the flight.

Press Trust of India