ACB probes 3 places in Delhi over Kapil Mishra's 'medical scam' charges

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) here on Thursday raided at least three places in the national capital to probe an alleged medical scam involving Rs 300 crore, on the complaint of sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.
ACB chief M.K. Meena ordered the probe after Mishra complained against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain of abusing their power to benefit pharmaceutical companies.
An ACB team also went to the Delhi Secretariat to search for evidence.
