TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Modi-Putin meet: Time to end India, Russia differences in South Asia Region
Business Standard

ACB probes 3 places in Delhi over Kapil Mishra's 'medical scam' charges

Kapil Mishra complained against Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain of abusing their power

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Kapil Mishra
Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra talks with newsmen after he was roughed up by party legislators and dragged out of the Delhi Assembly by marshals, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) here on Thursday raided at least three places in the national capital to probe an alleged medical scam involving Rs 300 crore, on the complaint of sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

ACB chief M.K. Meena ordered the probe after Mishra complained against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain of abusing their power to benefit pharmaceutical companies.

An ACB team also went to the Delhi Secretariat to search for evidence.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

ACB probes 3 places in Delhi over Kapil Mishra's 'medical scam' charges

Kapil Mishra complained against Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain of abusing their power

Kapil Mishra complained against Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain of abusing their power

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) here on Thursday raided at least three places in the national capital to probe an alleged medical scam involving Rs 300 crore, on the complaint of sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

ACB chief M.K. Meena ordered the probe after Mishra complained against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain of abusing their power to benefit pharmaceutical companies.

An ACB team also went to the Delhi Secretariat to search for evidence.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

ACB probes 3 places in Delhi over Kapil Mishra's 'medical scam' charges

Kapil Mishra complained against Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain of abusing their power

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) here on Thursday raided at least three places in the national capital to probe an alleged medical scam involving Rs 300 crore, on the complaint of sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

ACB chief M.K. Meena ordered the probe after Mishra complained against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain of abusing their power to benefit pharmaceutical companies.

An ACB team also went to the Delhi Secretariat to search for evidence.

image
Business Standard
177 22