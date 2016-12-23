TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

'Where is the earthquake?' Modi mocks at Rahul's charge, Gandhi hits back

Foggy Friday morning in Delhi

Business Standard

ACB raids residences, offices of 4 govt officials in Karnataka

IG of Police MA Saleem and Additional DGP Gagan Deep of the watchdog supervised the searches

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Karnataka
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Karnataka

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Karnataka on Thursday raided houses and offices of seven state government officials across the state.

"The surprise raids were conducted in Bellary, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Davangere districts," said the ACB.

Inspector General of Police MA Saleem and Additional Director General of Police Gagan Deep of the watchdog supervised the searches in all the six districts.

The officials under the scanner are Pampapthi, Principal, Training Centre, Bellary; Basavaraju, Assistant Director, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru; HR Rechanna, Teacher, Chamarajanagar; HL Puttalingaiah, Assistant Engineer, Irrigation, Chitradurga; Govinda Naik, FDA, Taluk office, Belthangadi, Leelavathi HB, Senior Women Health Assistant, Panchalakatte Health Centre, Dakshina Kannada and Umesh N Patil, Assistant Executive Engineer, Davanagere.

"The searches were conducted on credible information that the accused officials were having assets disproportionate to their legal income," said the Bureau.

The officials were found to possess huge properties, including farmlands, residential and commercial sites, buildings, gold jewellery and silver ornaments, unaccounted cash, cars, bank deposits, lockers and foreign currency, besides incriminating documents in support of the graft charges.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

ACB raids residences, offices of 4 govt officials in Karnataka

IG of Police MA Saleem and Additional DGP Gagan Deep of the watchdog supervised the searches

IG of Police MA Saleem and Additional DGP Gagan Deep of the watchdog supervised the searches
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Karnataka on Thursday raided houses and offices of seven state government officials across the state.

"The surprise raids were conducted in Bellary, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Davangere districts," said the ACB.

Inspector General of Police MA Saleem and Additional Director General of Police Gagan Deep of the watchdog supervised the searches in all the six districts.

The officials under the scanner are Pampapthi, Principal, Training Centre, Bellary; Basavaraju, Assistant Director, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru; HR Rechanna, Teacher, Chamarajanagar; HL Puttalingaiah, Assistant Engineer, Irrigation, Chitradurga; Govinda Naik, FDA, Taluk office, Belthangadi, Leelavathi HB, Senior Women Health Assistant, Panchalakatte Health Centre, Dakshina Kannada and Umesh N Patil, Assistant Executive Engineer, Davanagere.

"The searches were conducted on credible information that the accused officials were having assets disproportionate to their legal income," said the Bureau.

The officials were found to possess huge properties, including farmlands, residential and commercial sites, buildings, gold jewellery and silver ornaments, unaccounted cash, cars, bank deposits, lockers and foreign currency, besides incriminating documents in support of the graft charges.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

ACB raids residences, offices of 4 govt officials in Karnataka

IG of Police MA Saleem and Additional DGP Gagan Deep of the watchdog supervised the searches

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Karnataka on Thursday raided houses and offices of seven state government officials across the state.

"The surprise raids were conducted in Bellary, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Davangere districts," said the ACB.

Inspector General of Police MA Saleem and Additional Director General of Police Gagan Deep of the watchdog supervised the searches in all the six districts.

The officials under the scanner are Pampapthi, Principal, Training Centre, Bellary; Basavaraju, Assistant Director, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru; HR Rechanna, Teacher, Chamarajanagar; HL Puttalingaiah, Assistant Engineer, Irrigation, Chitradurga; Govinda Naik, FDA, Taluk office, Belthangadi, Leelavathi HB, Senior Women Health Assistant, Panchalakatte Health Centre, Dakshina Kannada and Umesh N Patil, Assistant Executive Engineer, Davanagere.

"The searches were conducted on credible information that the accused officials were having assets disproportionate to their legal income," said the Bureau.

The officials were found to possess huge properties, including farmlands, residential and commercial sites, buildings, gold jewellery and silver ornaments, unaccounted cash, cars, bank deposits, lockers and foreign currency, besides incriminating documents in support of the graft charges.

image
Business Standard
177 22