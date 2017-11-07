Accenture makes 19 offers at IIM-A

Strategy emerged as the top recruiter with 19 offers in the first cluster of the summer placements process for the postgraduate programme class of 2019 at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A). More than 35 firms participated in Cluster I.

These companies were from investment banking and markets, management consulting, as well as private equity (PE), venture capital (VC) and hedge funds space.

Other recruiters in the consulting domain included AT Kearney, & Co, & Co, Monitor Deloitte and The Boston Consulting Group, among others. Investment banking and markets space saw recruiters, such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citibank, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley with internship offers. Avendus Capital and Citibank made five offers each across various roles. Active participation was also seen in the PE and VC domain this year. Among the asset management firms, DSP Blackrock and Balyasny Asset Management participated in the process.