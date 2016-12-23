Accept Pakistan's proposal to join CPEC, says China to India

'China will strongly oppose any attempt to label Pakistan as supporting terrorism'

will strongly oppose any attempt to label as "supporting terrorism", Chinese official media today said and suggested to accept the "olive branch" extended by a top Pakistani military General to participate in the USD 46 billion economic corridor.



"Surprise aside (over General's call), New Delhi should consider accepting the olive branch has extended in a bid to participate in the China- Economic Corridor," said an articlein the state-run Global Times.



The comments came after Lt Gen Riaz, Commander of the Pakistan's Southern Command which is based in Quetta, this week reportedly said should "shun enmity" with and "join the USD 46-billion along with Iran, Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries and enjoy its benefits".



"Such an opportunity could be transient. There is a possibility that the open attitude toward joining the will quickly be overwhelmed by opposition voices from if New Delhi does not respond in a timely manner to the General's overture," the article said.



"The best way to reduce hostilities is by establishing economic cooperation based on mutual benefits to put aside what cannot be reached by a consensus," it said.



It said that could boost its exports and slash its trade deficit with via new trade routes that would be opened up by the CPEC. In addition, the northern part of bordering and Jammu and Kashmir will gain more economic growth momentum if joins the project, it said.



Another article in the same daily said "Riaz's invitation, which came as a surprise to New Delhi, is mainly intended as a gesture. While he hinted at India's intervention in the CPEC, he welcomed India's participation in the project, demonstrating does not want to exclude India."



At the same time, it said, "if any country wants to label as 'supporting terrorism' and discredit the country, then and other countries who uphold justice will oppose such behaviour strongly".



The article said that since President Xi Jinping visited in April, 2015, the has advanced considerably.



"However, some international forces, and in particular, are accustomed to look at the and the One Belt and One Road initiative from a geopolitical perspective. On one side, this is relevant to the geopolitical competition mindset they insist on, on the other, this is because of their excessive speculation on the strategic implications of the and the Belt and Road," it said.



"To ensure the smooth advancement of the CPEC, it is necessary for to have a stable and peaceful domestic and periphery environment and a favourable profile," it said.



On anti-terrorism, the Afghanistan peace process, and the peace and stability of Kashmir, is making efforts to show international society its wish to pursue peace, it said.



"The is not only a bilateral cooperation, but also a multilateral project in the long-run, which aims at regional economic integration. So it's open and inclusive, and and hope India,Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asian countries can participate and become stakeholders," it added.

