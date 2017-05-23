Action taken by Indian Army will bring peace to the Valley, says Jaitley

-
Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the government supported the action taken by Indian Army along the LoC in striking Pakistan Army posts and it will bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Government supports the actions of Indian Army across LoC. Such actions are needed to ensure peace in J&K," Jaitley said in a tweet.
"Indian Army is taking preemptive and measured actions to counter terrorism in valley & disengage Pak posts across LoC supporting infiltration," he said in another tweet.
The Indian Army on Tuesday said it has attacked Pakistani military posts and inflicted "some damage" along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in a recent "punitive assault" as part of counter-terror strategy to stop cross-border militant incursion.
