Activist Afroz Shah says CM Fadnavis to support Versova clean-up drive

Lawyer and activist Afroz Shah said on Thursday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured support for the suspended Versova beach clean-up drive.
Shah, who has suspended his drive, which he started two years ago, after alleging that a few goons had thrashed him for cleaning up a pile of garbage, held a meeting with the chief minister on Thursday.
Shah said Fadnavis has assured that security would be provided to stop heckling of volunteers.
Fadnavis also expressed interest in joining the campaign, Shah said.
Shah had started the campaign in October 2015 and has reportedly removed over five million kg of trash from the beach.
The movement became the world's largest beach clean-up drive and even received recognition from the United Nations Environment Programme after it was awarded the Champions of the Earth award in 2016.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU