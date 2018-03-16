Actor Irrfan Khan reveals he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour

-
Actor Irrfan Khan revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and is out of the country for treatment.
The actor, 51, said it has been difficult dealing with the disease but people around him have given him hope and support to fight it.
"The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," Irrfan said in a statement.
"The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes," he added.
The "Piku" actor also addressed the rumours surrounding his illness, saying neuro is not always about brain but thanked those who did not speculate about his health.
