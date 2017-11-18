Actor Rahul Roy joins BJP, praises PM Modi, Amit Shah for India's progress

Actor on Saturday joined the in presence of Union Minister at the party headquarters in New Delhi.



He said it was a significant day for him and thanked the party.



"The way Modi ji and ji have been taking the country forward and the way the perspective of the world towards has changed in the past two years is remarkable. I am elated to have taken this decision," Roy told media persons.The actor said that he wants to contribute towards the development of the country and is ready to take up any task entrusted to him by the party.Roy made his debut at the age of 22 in the 1990 blockbuster 'Aashiqui'. He acted in movies like 'Junoon' and 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee'.The actor also won the first season of TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'.