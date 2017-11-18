JUST IN
Actor Rahul Roy joins BJP, praises PM Modi, Amit Shah for India's progress

The 'Aashiqui' actor also won the first season of TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Roy, Vijay Goyal
Bollywood actor Rahul Roy being welcomed by Union Minister Vijay Goyal after he joins the BJP in New Delhi

Actor Rahul Roy on Saturday joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

He said it was a significant day for him and thanked the party.


"The way Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have been taking the country forward and the way the perspective of the world towards India has changed in the past two years is remarkable. I am elated to have taken this decision," Roy told media persons.

The actor said that he wants to contribute towards the development of the country and is ready to take up any task entrusted to him by the party.

Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in the 1990 blockbuster 'Aashiqui'. He acted in movies like 'Junoon' and 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee'.

The actor also won the first season of TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

First Published: Sat, November 18 2017. 16:12 IST

