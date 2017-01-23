Actor Tiger Shroff joins peers in sports team ownership

Follows SRK, Ranbir Kapoor & others in biz of sports with stake in Super Fight League franchise

(MMA) tournament (SFL) now has actor as one of the co-owner of the Bengaluru franchise, Bengaluru Tigers.



The league which began on January 20 also has other celebrities like actors Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, and musicians co-owning Mumbai Maniacs, Delhi Heroes, and teams respectively.



Bill Dosanjh, CEO and principal founder of the league said, “It is with great pride that I welcome Tiger to the Super Fight League. I have always believed Indian MMA needs an innovative and experimental format to bring the fans to the stadiums and in front of television. I am hugely pleased at the level of interest the creation of the SFL has generated. We believe the league signals the commencement of a new epoch in the development of MMA in India.”



Commenting on the occasion, actor said, “So excited to be associated with and the Bengaluru Tigers! As a martial artist myself I share the same passion as these fighters and will do my best to help make a difference in the SFL world. Go Tigers!”



The is being held at the in New Delhi every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 PM and is telecast on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD channels along wth live streaming on SonyLIV.



is currently the biggest MMA Promotion in Asia and GCC Region and the third biggest digitally viewed league in the world.

