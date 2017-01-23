Actor Tiger Shroff joins peers in sports team ownership

Mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament Super Fight League (SFL) now has actor Tiger Shroff as one of the co-owner of the Bengaluru franchise, Bengaluru Tigers.
The league which began on January 20 also has other Bollywood celebrities like actors Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda and musicians Salim-Sulaiman co-owning Mumbai Maniacs, Delhi Heroes, Haryana Sultans and UP Nawabs teams respectively.
Bill Dosanjh, CEO and principal founder of the league said, “It is with great pride that I welcome Tiger to the Super Fight League. I have always believed Indian MMA needs an innovative and experimental format to bring the fans to the stadiums and in front of television. I am hugely pleased at the level of interest the creation of the SFL has generated. We believe the league signals the commencement of a new epoch in the development of MMA in India.”
Commenting on the occasion, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff said, “So excited to be associated with Super Fight League and the Bengaluru Tigers! As a martial artist myself I share the same passion as these fighters and will do my best to help make a difference in the SFL world. Go Tigers!”
The Super Fight League is being held at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 PM and is telecast on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD channels along wth live streaming on SonyLIV.
Super Fight League is currently the biggest MMA Promotion in Asia and GCC Region and the third biggest digitally viewed league in the world.
