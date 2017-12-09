Ad world waits to make the most of Virat-Anushka wedding

It was four years ago that cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma first featured as a couple for Hindustan Unilever's Clear Shampoo commercial.

Now, as the two gear up to tie the knot, the celebrity pair could take their advertising relationship to the next level. While the two have appeared together for the second time in a recent ad for apparel brand Manyavar, they are sure to be much more in demand as soon as they marry, celebrity management sources told Business Standard. Real estate, jewellery, cars and consumer goods are among the categories where the couple ...