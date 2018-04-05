Adityanath scolded and threw me out: Dalit BJP MP complains to PM Modi

A Dalit BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh in a letter to Prime Minister , has complained against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging he was "scolded and thrown out" and is facing discrimination.

Chhote Lal Kharwar, 45, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Robertsganj constituency, in the letter stated he is facing discrimination by the Adityanath administration and nobody is paying any heed to his complaints.

Prime Minister Modi has reportedly assured him that action will be taken, NDTV reported.

In the letter obtained by NDTV, Kharwar said he met the state party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey thrice but he did not get any help. He has also named another leader, Sunil Bansal.

He also mentioned that he received death threats a number of times but police did not file his complaint, the reason he finally wrote to the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The parliamentarian said he thought after Adityanath came to power last year, the rampant corruption in the district administration and forest department in the Chandauli district near his constituency would finally come to an end but his own land was shown as encroached forest land by the administration.

His complaint has emerged days after BJP faced massive Dalit protests, in which 11 people were killed. Dalit groups were protesting against a Supreme Court order that they feared weakened a law that protects them from atrocities.