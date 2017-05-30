Advani, Joshi, Bharti, 9 others get bail in Babri demolition case

-
A special CBI court in Lucknow on Tuesday granted bail to former deputy PM LK Advani, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and Cabinet minister Uma Bharti, along with nine others in the Babri demolition case.
The saffron leaders were granted bail on personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.
The leaders told the special CBI court they had no role in the mosque razing and should not be tried for conspiracy.
The defence counsel moved a "discharge application" in which the accused claimed not guilty in the December 1992 razing of the mosque at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
The court is now dictating the order on the discharge application, lawyers said.
Just minutes before the hearing began today, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said “no power on earth” can stop the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya ahead of proceedings in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in Lucknow:
