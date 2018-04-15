Advertisers stay cold to India's growing list of non-cricket sports stars

It has been a scintillating week at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. With 17 gold medals and a total tally of 36 medals till date, the country now has a freshly minted set of sports stars in a whole new range of sporting events. But in the world of brands and endorsements, these victories are likely to change nothing.

No talent agency nor brand backs any of the teams or the athletes, wrestlers, shooters and others that have won medals. And while it may be early days still, none has signalled any interest in signing them on either. On the other hand, Indian under-19 cricketers Prithvi ...